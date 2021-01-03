STANDISH – Pegge Elliott McHugh, 82, of Standish passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

She was born in Athens County Ohio near Sharpsburg on March 11, 1938. Pegge was educated at Ames-Bern High School, and Marietta College where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta. She went home then attended Ohio University where she also earned college credit.

As Pegge taught, she continued to take college courses for credit. Pegge attended three other colleges for credit: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Western College at Cullowhee and the University of Maine in Gorham. Pegge was happy teaching 37 years in Ohio, Maine, the Republic of Panama in Armuelles for the United Fruit Company, and the American Oil Companies School in Maracaibo, Venezuela.

Pegge is survived by two sisters, Sally Grossenbacher (Roger) of Lancaster, Ohio and Nancy Freeland (Richard) of Westerville, Ohio; as well as a son, Peter F. McHugh III; two grandsons, Peter IV, and William Frank Elliott; and a daughter, Patricia Elliott Mc Hugh of Standish.

Pegge was preceded in death by her sister, Sue Apperson of McConnelsville, Ohio; and both parents, Frank and Gaile (Craig) Elliott.

A private ceremony will take place in Ohio and burial will be in the Chesterhill, Ohio Cemetery.

