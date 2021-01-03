WESTBROOK – On Dec. 27, 2020, Joan Margaret Martell passed away after a yearlong battle of kidney disease.

Joan was born a twin on July 6, 1930 to her parents, Eugene and Hylda (Anderson) LaMontagne.

Joan lived most of her life as a resident of Westbrook. At 14 she helped her father catering lunches at SD Warren. She met her husband of 59 years, Eugene Martell, they were married on Oct. 2, 1948. After seven years they moved to South Portland where they raised their four children.

She started her working career at Uncle Andy’s Bakery in South Portland, then to Wellwoods and eventually to Nichols of Portland as cafeteria manager where she retired.

She was very active with the VFW 282 of South Portland where she was elected as president of the auxiliary the same year as her husband, Gene was commander.

Joan was a very caring person and was always there to help anyone. In return she was loved and thought very highly of.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gene Martell; her granddaughter, Christine Aguirre; her son-in-law, Wayne Fuller’ her twin sister, Jean Gouzie, her older sister, Claire Doiron.

She is survived by her daughters, Pam Fuller of Westbrook, Denise Graham and her husband Mark of Westbrook, Dena Caron and her husband Michael of Lebanon, her son, Darrell Martell and wife Eleanor of Sanford, Maynard Sprague and wife Pam of Durham; and her sister, Carole Jordan of Gorham. Also survived by 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren which includes twin girls and twin boys; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

We would also like to thank Hospice of Scarborough for all their help and care during the hard times.

Due to Covid, there will only be services for the immediate family. You can see the obituary and give condolences on the website where arrangements have been made, Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

We ask in lieu of flowers, please give a donation to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Rpute 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

