GRAY – Noel Arthur Ordway was born in Portland on Sept. 5, 1934, the son of Billy Ordway and Virginia Ordway Dinsmore. He was a 1954 graduate of Pennell Institute in Gray.

Shortly after graduation, he joined the United States Air Force. For three years following flight school, he was assigned to the 47th Military Air Transport Service at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii during the Korean War.

Upon discharge, he worked as a parts salesman for Arnold Machinery, a local Caterpillar dealer, until 1990, then for R. C. Hazelton until 1995. He then retired to manage his own lawn and landscaping business, which he proudly and successfully built up with two generations of family members.

He was a longtime Mason, a member and past Master of Cumberland Lodge #12, past High Priest of Royal Arch Chapter, past Thrice Illustrious Master of Golden Sheaf Chapter #114. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #86 in Gray, a 28-year member of the former Maine Good Roads Association (also known as The Trail and more recently known as the Maine Better Transportation Association), and the First Congregational Church in Gray, where he sang in the choir and served as a Deacon.

He married the former Shirley Ann Segars on July 4, 1957. Together they built their home in Gray, where they raised their four children. They enjoyed gardening and many trips with MaineLine Tours.

He also enjoyed woodworking and playing the harmonica for family and friends. He could regularly be seen mowing his lawn on his John Deere tractor waving to everyone he knew as they drove by his house.

He is predeceased by his wife Shirley; his parents; one brother, and four sisters.

He is survived by his four children and their extended families, Debra Kramlich (David), their four sons and their wives, and nine grandchildren; Holly Chandler (William), their two children and their spouses, and three grandchildren; Richard Ordway (Wendy) and their four children; and Gail White (Jason), their four children and their spouses/partners, and two grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Casco Inn Residential Care Facility for the loving care they provided for the past 11 1/2 years; they were like a second home and family. He was affectionately known as “The Mayor” and was the unofficial ambassador for prospective new residents.

There will be a private graveside memorial service at a later date in the summer when family can safely gather.

Please consider making memorial donations to the

Gray Fire and Rescue,

125 Shaker Rd.,

Gray, ME 04039

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous