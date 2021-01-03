WINDHAM – Rhonda M. Moore, 53, of Windham passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Maine Medical Center following a brief illness.

Rhonda was born in Portland on Dec. 18, 1967, the daughter of Frank C. Jr. and Caryll D. (Beal) Moore. She attended local schools and graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1985.

Rhonda had a great love for animals, she loved spending time hanging out with Chris, their furry companions, their cat, Cindy Lou and their dog, Orio. She also enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews on holidays, birthdays, and summer cookouts.

Rhonda was predeceased by her brother, Brian Moore; grandmother, Lucy Moore, grandparents, Clarence and Barbara Beal.

She is survived by her parents, Frank C. Jr. and Caryll Moore of South Portland; longtime companion and fiance’, Christopher Gallant of Windham; a brother, Michael and his wife Anne Moore of Kennebunk; two nieces and a nephew, Emily, Kate, and Matthew Moore of Kennebunk.

At the family’s request all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Rhonda’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

