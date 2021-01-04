Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Tues. 1/12 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 1/13 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 1/13 5 p.m. School Board/Town Finance Committee Auditor Presentation
Wed. 1/13 7 p.m. School Board
Thur. 1/14 5 p.m. Policing Review Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 1/11 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee
Mon. 1/11 5:30 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee
Tues. 1/12 8:30 a.m. Town Lands Committee
Tues. 1/12 6 p.m. Climate Resilience Task Force
Wed. 1/13 4 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee
Wed. 1/13 5:30 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 1/11 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water District
Tues. 1/12 5:30 p.m. Government Review Committee
Tues. 1/12 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 1/13 6 p.m. Historic District Commission
