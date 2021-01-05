Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  1/6  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  1/6  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  1/6  6:30 p.m.  District 5 Annual Meeting

Thur.  1/7  5 p.m.  Racial Equity Steering Committee

Thur.  1/7  5 p.m.  Parks Commission

Thur.  1/7  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals

Mon.  1/11  5:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Tues.  1/12  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  1/12  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing

Wed.  1/13  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

Wed.  1/13  5:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  1/13  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

