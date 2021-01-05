Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 1/6 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 1/6 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 1/6 6:30 p.m. District 5 Annual Meeting
Thur. 1/7 5 p.m. Racial Equity Steering Committee
Thur. 1/7 5 p.m. Parks Commission
Thur. 1/7 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals
Mon. 1/11 5:30 p.m. City Council Workshop
Tues. 1/12 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 1/12 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Wed. 1/13 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 1/13 5:30 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 1/13 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
