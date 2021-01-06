Dianna Kelly Smith 1959 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Dianna Kelly Smith, 61, of Woolwich passed away at MidCoast Hospital on Dec. 31, 2020. She was born in Brunswick on August 9, 1959, a daughter of Robert and Joanne (Miller) Alexander. Kelly worked for Maine Coast Railroad, Crooker Construction and Labbe Construction in her younger years, jobs which she really enjoyed but her pride and joy was Kelly’s Kitchen in Georgetown. Through her cooking talents she put on benefits for her community, helping many in need. Kelly enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, her dogs and other pets as well as enjoying the Maine outdoors. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for many years too. Kelly is survived by her husband Timothy Smith; her mother, Joann Alexander; her sister Alison Brassard; and her two children Nicholas and Jason Gilliam. Kelly was predeceased by her father, Robert Alexander. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Me. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

