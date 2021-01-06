CAPE ELIZABETH – John “Jack” Sears died on Dec. 24, 2020 after a courageous 16-month battle with cancer.

Born on Sept. 3, 1947 in Biddeford, Jack was a proud Mainer and frequently shared fond memories from his time at Cheverus high school and his first job making deliveries to local businesses.

After graduation, he ventured outside the state to earn a BA at Boston College and a JD at San Diego University. He then returned to Maine where he practiced law for over 30 years, first in the Maine governor’s office followed by a variety of private firms. During that time, he married and raised a family that was the source of his greatest joys in life.

In addition to spending time with his children, Jack was also dedicated to his passions for learning, reading, and politics. He was well known for his insatiable curiosity, which was rivaled only by his sense of humor. Later in life he discovered a love of teaching and spent nearly 15 years working as an adjunct professor for both USM and Southern New Hampshire University. After retiring, Jack could often be found out on Portland harbor aboard his beloved boat Vorpal Sword or ‘walking’ a stubborn cat around the gardens.

Jack lived a rich and colorful life, gaining equally rich experiences and colorful friends along the way. Anyone who knew Jack would be familiar with his love for recounting tales of his adventures and would remember him as a talented and engaging storyteller. In keeping with that tradition, we are requesting that anyone who has any stories of Jack please share them with us. We will not be having a traditional memorial service due to COVID, but we hope to compile these stories along with our own into a memory book for the family and future grandchildren.

Jack’s joie de vivre and boisterous laughter live on in Jane Spencer-Sears, his wife of 37 years, sons Sean and Matthew Sears, and daughter Kaziya Lee.

If desired, donations can be made to:

Doctors Without Borders

Guest Book