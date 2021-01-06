FREWSBURG, N.Y. – Jan D. Legere Sr., 85, of 106 W. Main St., Frewsburg, N.Y. passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 9, 1935 in Lewiston, the son of Maxium and Gladys Clautier Legere.Jan was a US Navy veteran serving during the Korean War. He received his degree from the Portland School of Fine Arts.Jan had been employed for many years at New Process where he was vice president of advertising. He also was self-employed in advertising as a fine artist.He is survived by seven daughters, Miranda, Rachel, Jessica, and Desiree Legere, Heather Chaney, Sara Boren, and Janelle Ecklund; five sons, Jan Jr, David, Justin, Zachary, and Mark Legere; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Jon Legere, and a sister Sally Quirk.No visitation or services will be observed.The Peterson Funeral Home, Frewsburg, is handling arrangements.Condolences may be sent to Jan’s family at peteronfh.net.﻿

Guest Book