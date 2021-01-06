Barbara Louise Caton 1926 – 2021 BATH – Barbara Louise Caton passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. She was born Barbara Louise McCallister on Nov. 5, 1926 in Portland to Walter and Gladys Wyman McCallister. She attended Portland High School. On June 9, 1951 she married Addison Caton of Bath where they made their home. Barbara enjoyed playing Canasta, Bingo and Cribbage, and she loved the Red Sox and Duke Basketball. Barbara had a wonderful voice and enjoyed singing to folks. Barbara was a former Foster Grandparent, and a member of the Coasters. She was also a member of the United Methodist Church of Bath. She was predeceased by her husband Addison Caton, sister Pauline Clark, brother William McCallister; and Jean’s daughter Sherri Erickson. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Patricia Caton of Bath and Addison’s daughters Jean Caton Stephenson of Lisbon Falls and Ann Caton Cobb of Gray. She is also survived by her brother Walter McCallister and his wife Bette of Gorham. She was Nana, Grammie, and Nana Barbara to Jean and Ann’s children, Sharon and George Kuhn, Michael Soule, Jim and Christine Stephenson, Terri and George Stone, Alyson and Ford Morgan, and Melissa Cobb, and by several nieces and nephews and all of her extended family. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date (in late spring) To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Memorial contributions may be made to: United Methodist Church of Bath

