JENSEN BEACH, Fla. – Paul E. Regan, 81, died Dec. 24, 2020 in Jensen Beach, Fla., after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He is survived and missed by his wife of 53 years, Ellen Seeno Regan; daughters Courtney Regan Stewart and Sarah Regan, son-in-law Tad Stewart; grandchildren Ellen and Eddie Stewart; brother Kevin Regan; and many, many more beloved family members and friends.Born in 1939 and raised in Arlington, Mass., Paul attended Arlington High School, where he was an avid sports lover. He later graduated with a degree in Economics from Harvard University, where he had the chance to meet one of his heroes, John F. Kennedy. Armed with the ability to make even the most awkward person feel comfortable and a talent for gauging market trends, Paul embarked on a long career at Unilever in New York City, culminating in his role as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He passionately loved his work, his Mad Men-esque lunches with colleagues, and was especially proud of his renowned office building, Lever House, on 54th and Park.Paul felt very fortunate to have been introduced to a young teacher named Ellen, on a blind date in Philadelphia, 55 years ago. They married and moved to Glen Rock, NJ, where they had two daughters and enjoyed the suburban life with their circle of close friends. Paul cherished time spent with Ellen, their family and friends at their summer home, affectionately called The Seawitch in Scarborough, Maine. After retirement, they moved to Maine full-time and became immersed in the Higgins Beach community, enjoying long clubhouse dinners with friends and Wednesday donut breakfasts over talk of the Patriots and Red Sox. Unsurprisingly, Paul chaired the Social Committee for the Higgins Beach Association, spearheading their summer concert series. Paul also spent hours volunteering at the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad, where he helped to raise money and awareness for the non-profit. When the Maine winters became too brutal, Paul and Ellen moved to Jensen Beach where they could enjoy warmer weather and time spent with his sister-in-law, Constance, and brother-in-law, Dick.From early in his youth, Paul always loved the beach. As a boy, he spent summers at his beloved family home in Plymouth, Mass., where he would swim with his brother and cousins and fish for bluefish (something he ironically despised eating). In the early 1980s, Paul relished vacation time in Cape May, NJ, riding the waves. Later, in Maine, he could always be found walking the beach and chatting up the locals. And he never turned down a dip in the cold New England water, especially with the grandchildren he adored.Travel played a big part in Paul’s life. Throughout his career, he traveled the country, earning him American Airline’s vaunted Million Mile status – he never met an airport lounge he didn’t love. He took the family on many wonderful vacations to favorite places like Hawaii and Puerto Rico. Later, he and Ellen discovered the ease of cruising with his brother, Kevin, and sister-in-law, Joyce. When not traveling, he enjoyed manning a grill with a cigar in hand, relaxing with a bowl of rum raisin ice cream, or eating a steak with a very dry martini or a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon at a local restaurant (no seafood please!).More than anything, Paul loved a party. He never met a stranger and loved to engage everyone in the room. The annual Regan Christmas Eve party in Glen Rock was one of Paul’s favorite nights (second only to celebrating his own birthday), so it’s fitting that he died on this very day.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to :Feeding America for Covid-19 Response Fund or:the Alzheimer’s Association

