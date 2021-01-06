WINDHAM – Pamela Ruth Fisher, 58, passed away surrounded by the love of her family in the comfort of her home on Jan. 3, 2021. She was born August 28, 1962, a daughter of Richard and Gwen (Cobb) Mills.

She grew up in South Portland, graduating from South Portland High School in the class of 1980. Following high school, Pam met the love of her life, Michael Fisher and the two were married in 1982 and built a home in Windham. She soon became a mother to Becka and later to Aimee. During these years, Pam was a valued employee at Key Bank, working her way up the ranks through her exemplary hard work. While realizing her desire to be at home with her babies, Pam changed career paths and as she stated “wanted to make a difference” with the goal of becoming a nurse. While raising a family, she put herself through school and worked as a CNA, Med Tech, and ultimately earning her bachelor’s degree from the Westbrook Nursing School. Pam was a nurse at Central Maine Medical Center on the Oncology Unit for 17 years and was respected and regarded by her fellow colleagues on the M1 unit.

Pam was diagnosed with a rare form of melanoma and fought the cancer for nine years; she gracefully managed 12-hour work shifts while undergoing cancer treatment. Pam was truly an inspiration to all who knew her. She was happy to volunteer at the Dempsey Center, and was a guest speaker at the Dempsey Challenge. Although Pam’s work did not define her, she was a natural caregiver to not only her patients, but her entire family as well.

As her kids grew up, she and Mike moved to an old house on Little Sebago Lake. Pam took on the renovation project with pride, redesigning and renovating it into a beautiful home for their family where countless family memories were made. In October of 2020, they moved into their forever home in Poland.

Above all, Pam was the rock of her family, dedicating her life to love. She enjoyed traveling and was able to take several trips out west with Mike, adventuring to her favorite places, Mexico, Sanibel and Arizona. She will be remembered as an inspiring warrior, loving wife and mother, and the rock of her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Michael Fisher; daughters, Becka Fisher and Aimee Fisher; mother, Gwen Mills; and mother and father-in-law Richard and Lela Swett of Portland. Pam was “Mimi” to Nicholas and Avery Stover; a sister to Pauline and Paula, and “little sister” to Linda. Pam was a dog mom to her beloved Mya; was an aunt to several nieces and nephews; and a caregiver, mentor, and friend to all.

She was predeceased by her sister, Dawn (Mills) Martin; her father, Richard Mills; and her maternal grandmother, Ruth Cobb.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service for Pam will be private, but may be viewed via livestream through zoom on Friday, Jan. 8, beginning at 11 a.m. To view the livestream, please click here: https://zoom.us/j/93708884615. A public visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 8 from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. Masks are required and those in attendance are asked to observe social distancing guidelines as up to 50 people are allowed in the building at one time.

To express condolences or participate in Pam’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pam’s name may be made to dempseycenter.org.

