Sandra Bradley Clark 1932 – 2020 FREEPORT – On the last day of a complex year, under a glowing full moon, a special lady named Sandra Bradley Clark, most recently from Topsham Maine, let go of her earth life at 88 years old. Born in Boston, Mass. on Oct. 31, 1932 Sandy was the daughter of the late Robert Ivan Bradley and Ruth Earl Bradley. Sandy graduated from Beaver Country Day School; Pine Manor College; Wheelock College. Sandy also attended Tufts University, University of Maine, University of Michigan, Boston University and the deCordova Museum School. She was a lifelong student and learner, as well as a teacher, for young children. Sandy was a fine sculptor and vibrant member of the arts and antique worlds. She was a member of the N.E. Sculptors Association and the Concord Arts Association. Sandy spent time as a coordinator of “Pre-op” support at Children’s Hospital in Boston Mass, was an advocate for human rights, woman’s rights and was the founder of The Hemlock Society of Maine, an organization that fought for the rights and desires of the terminally ill. For over 65 years, Sandy volunteered at local hospitals, the English Speaking Union and the International Institute and for many other organizations and causes that she did not make public. Sandy was the loving mother of the late Geoffrey Bradley Anderson and wife of the late Tony Dixon whom also recently passed away. Sandy is survived by her sister Brenda Bradley Bisbee, brother-in-law John Bisbee; and nephews Joshua L Simonds and Robert B. Simonds (“Captain Brad Simonds”) and their families. Sandy firmly believed that the future lies in each of our hands and “WE” must make the difference. At the end the day, Sandy believed that you learn, that your most treasured asset is your name and your legacy. Sandra Bradly Clark’s name is known to the women she helped, the children she worked with, the people she comforted during their illness, the beautiful animals she rescued at local shelters, the artists, writers and dreamers she adored and did her best to support. Her generous spirit assisted many, but the greatest gift she gave during most of her life was the gift of hope. Orr’s Island gave Sandy the most joy in her last chapter of life. When the cold winter winds surrender to the hopeful summer Breeze, we will celebrate Sandy’s deep love of the Ocean on Orr’s Island. We will celebrate her life and return her to the exquisite sunrises and extraordinary sunsets; a final sail for her next wondrous journey. In memory of a beautiful lady, a modern day “Pearl of Orr’s Island” we say, sweet dreams and bravo to a life well lived. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of services or flowers, random acts of kindness would be the best way to remember Sandy. If donations are possible, please follow Sandy’s lead and select a charity and make a difference in someone’s life

