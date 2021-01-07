WESTBROOK – Carol Burnham Bellucci, 72, of Westbrook passed away on Jan. 2, 2021 at her place of residency, Gorham House in Gorham after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. No funeral services will be held.

Carol was born on June 19, 1948 in Bridgeport, Conn. She moved to Portsmouth, N.H. as a small child and graduated valedictorian from Newfound High School class of 1966.

In her younger adult years, she drove a school bus for Amherst, N.H. schools. She dedicated many years to raising her family. Carol went to college when her boys entered high school. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in social work. She worked after that for Goodall Hospital in Sanford and for the Southern Maine Agency on Aging. In her 50’s Carol worked for the city of Portland in the social services division. Carol retired from working at the city of Portland and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease shortly after.

Carol had a love of gardening. She enjoyed fruit and vegetable as well as flower gardening. Carol had a tremendous knowledge of plants and there wasn’t a single plant she couldn’t grow.

She enjoyed time with her two sons and her grandchildren. Family meant everything to her. She was always a loving mother and grandmother greeting all with a warm hug and comforting smile.

Carol enjoyed many trips to Disney with her mother and brother. She was able to take two of her grandchildren to Disney two times. She enjoyed listening to the Beatles and Frank Sinatra. She loved antiques and looking for unique items to give to her family.

Carol is survived by her brother, Lawrence Bellucci and his wife Jayne of Bristol, N.H., sister, Maria Bellucci of Holtsville, N.Y.; son, Peter Marion and his wife, Kimberly Marion, and their three children, Olivia, Emily and Noah of West Baldwin; son, Edward Marion and his wife, Penny Marion of Williamsburg, Iowa.

Carol’s family would like to thank the many caregivers who cared for Carol in her later years, including all of those at Seaside Assisted Living and Gorham House Winsor 2 Nursing unit.

