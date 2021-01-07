NORTH CONWAY, N.H. – Karen Howell Gordon, 63, died unexpectedly on Jan. 1, 2021 after a courageous, decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis. Karen was born on Jan. 16, 1957 in Concord, N.H., and graduated from Keene State College with a bachelor’s degree and Antioch University with a master’s degree in Special Education. She worked as an educator in both New Hampshire and Maine for many years before raising her two sons in Portland, Maine. She was a dedicated mother, volunteering at their schools, and always supporting them in their academic and extracurricular activities. She was a kind and loving person who did her best to retain her independence in the face of the progression of her disease.Karen is survived by her sons, Thomas Gordon and his wife Nicole of Keene, NH, and Peter Gordon and his husband Richard Fogg of Glen, NH; Kevin Gordon of Marlborough, NH; her father, Robert Howell of Spring Hill, Fla.; and her brother, James Howell and his wife Karen of New London, NH. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Karen was predeceased by her mother, Nylene Howell; and her grandparents, Nyle and Doris Lockwood as well as Frederick and Theodora Howell. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer when it is safe for people to gather in remembrance of her life. Arrangements are being made by Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, NH (http://www.furberandwhite.com). She will be laid to rest at Blossom Hill Cemetery, in Concord, NH.The family would like to thank the staff at Mineral Springs in North Conway for the care they provided to Karen over the last two years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks thatdonations be made in Karen’s memory to:National M.S. Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or 1-800-344-4867

