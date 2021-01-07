WEST NEWFIELD – Joyce M. Bond, “Grammie Bond” to her family and many friends, was 93 years young, passed peacefully at her granddaughters’ home on Jan. 4, 2021. She will be remembered for living in the “Stone House” on Hicks road.

Joyce was born in Sanford on Jan. 24, 1927, the daughter of Charles G. and N. Elizabeth (Eaton) Roberts.

Joyce graduated from Sanford High School in 1945 and went to Fisher College in Boston, graduating in 1947. In 1949 Joyce married Bernard E. Bond and they were blessed with four daughters. They shared 32 years together before Bernard was killed in a logging accident.

Joyce was a dedicated wife, mom, and employee. She worked as a legal secretary in Sanford for the Willard Law Office and was the Tax Collector, working for the Town of Newfield. She worked hard to provide for her entire family while taking care of her elderly parents. After the sudden passing of her husband, she worked for Dr. Marion Moulton and retired from her last position with Moulton Lumber Co. doing accounting.

Joyce loved to travel, and many memories were made during the road vacations with her children. Her first plane ride was to Hawaii for Bernard’s and Joyce’s 25th wedding anniversary. She enjoyed traveling to England to visit her close family friend, Martin Permain, who would visit and spend time with her in the US at least once a year. Joyce especially enjoyed her many, many trips to Florida over the years. In the last several years she spent winters at her daughter Pat and Edward Moulton’s home in Frostproof, Fla.

Joyce had many interests which included studying and collecting genealogy of her biological family and her family through marriage. She was an avid birdwatcher, and her favorite bird was the Red Cardinal. Joyce was a lifelong Red Sox fan and enjoyed watching them play during training camp in Florida. She enjoyed her time volunteering for the Newfield Library and the Newfield Historical Society.

Joyce was fun loving, spicy yet firm. She brought out the best in people and had a great sense of humor. She loved PBS and British Comedy. Joyce enjoyed many years playing cribbage with a few of her friends. First and foremost, her delight in life was the time she could spend with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren. She loved to brag about all the kid’s accomplishments, and you knew she loved you when she stuck her tongue out at you!

Our beloved Mother and Grammie lived a long, joyful, and productive life. She was an ever presence in our lives and her beloved Town of Newfield. We will miss her smile and love, yet we know she has earned her “angel wings” and will be reunited with her love, Bernard, her granddaughter Victoria Wickson, her parents Charles and Elizabeth Roberts, and special cousin Janet Cadillac.

She is lovingly survived by her four daughters, Susan M. Winn of Pittsfield, Mass., Patricia E. Moulton and husband Edward of W. Newfield, Karen L. Benjamin and husband David of Meridian, Idaho, and Barbara J. Lemieux and husband John of Portland; 11 of her grandchildren, Jennifer Shippey of Glenville, N.Y., Robert Winn of W. Newfield, Nicholas Winn of Cranston, R.I., Aaron Winn of Limerick, Maria Winn of Hollis, Catherine Fortney of Waterboro, Martin Winn of Virginia, Amanda Parker of W. Newfield, Matthew Benjamin of Sapporo, Japan, Major Gregory Benjamin of Fort Drum, Watertown, N.Y, Erica Paradis of Limerick; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and close friend Mary Reed.

Please join Joyce’s family on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street in Alfred. A Graveside Service with committal prayers will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Parsonsfield later in the spring.

