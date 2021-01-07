Kendall James Hester 1995 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – With deepest sorrow, we announce that Kendall James Hester, 25, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, passed away at his home Dec. 23, 2020. He was born in Hayward, Calif. March 22, 1995, the son of Donald Lee Hester Jr. and Nancy Woodard Hester. Kendall excelled at Track and Field at Mt. Ararat High School, graduating in 2013. As a senior he enlisted in the U.S. Army, as he felt that was the best way to serve his country. After a tour of duty in South Korea he was awarded the Army Achievement Medal. In addition to several other commendations, he received the National Defense Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Medal. Kendall loved bicycling, hiking, camping and skiing—anything that was outdoors. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Tobias and Vivianne Woodard, Donald and Janet Hester. Kendall will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his parents Donald and Nancy Hester of Bowdoin; his sister Jennifer Rogers and her husband Jax of Bath; two uncles, Joe Woodard and wife Patti of Florida, Tom Woodard and wife Tanya of Florida; three aunts, Debra Skillings and husband Dale of Idaho, Cathy Woodard of Florida, Deborah Billington and husband Joseph of Florida; and numerous cousins. We LOVE and MISS you so much Kendall XOXO. You will never be forgotten, and always be in our hearts forever. A private family burial with military honors will be held at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. A public memorial service will be announced for a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

