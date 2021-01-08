Jan. 6 will live in infamy in the United States, and we’ll be vividly reminded every four years on certification day. The attack on our democratic republic, stoked by a vain and spiteful Donald Trump, is more frightening than even 9/11.

Will the rioters, vandals and insurrectionists who assaulted the Capitol, our most visible symbol of democracy, be arrested and charged with appropriate crimes? Will the destructive and complicit Donald Trump be held accountable?

What a sad, sad time for our nation.

Richard Dana
Cape Elizabeth

