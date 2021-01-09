BIDDEFORD – Mr. David P. Labonte, 63, of Biddeford, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

Dave was born June 8, 1957 in Biddeford to Paul and Anita Labonte. He attended local schools, graduating from Biddeford High School in 1975. He served in the US Navy following high school.

Dave spent the majority of his career as a painting contractor establishing Advanced Painting and Restoration servicing the local community until 2013. Dave was at his best when his unique observations of family and relatives gave him the material he needed to poke fun through his hilarious impersonations. He was relentless and his gift was his ability to leave us laughing.

He was fondly remembered by his children for his strong work ethic, sense of humor, love of music, the outdoors, fishing, and cooking, watching the Red Sox and Patriots and enjoying family meals and holiday celebrations.

He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Anita Labonte; grandparents Conrad and Marie LaBonte and Arthur and Annette Ouellette.

Dave is survived by his children Roxy Labonte of Biddeford, Garrett Labonte of Washington D.C., and Brennen Labonte of Biddeford; brother Michael LaBonte and Cynthia Conti of Old Orchard Beach, brother and sister-in-law Daniel and Jane LaBonte of Bensalem, Pa., sister and brother-in-law Karen and Tim Stebbins of Biddeford; grandchildren, Lexis, Destiny, Arianna, Alydia, and Lorenze; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Due to COVID a private service will be held Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel with burial following at St. Josephs Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

Guest Book