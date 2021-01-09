SACO – A loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at Gosnell house on Dec. 30, 2020, after a two year battle with cancer. Pauline was born on Oct. 8, 1942 in Biddeford and lived in Saco at the time of her passing.

She graduated from Thornton Academy High School 1960. Pauline worked for the Old Orchard Beach Fire and Rescue for a number of years serving as an EMT. She worked for Visiting Nurse service in Saco for 15 years, before retiring and moving to Moorehead City, N.C. for eight years.

Pauline’s battle with cancer began in 2018 and she has fought hard over the past two years to stay strong, persevere through pain, and maintain her active lifestyle. Pauline and her family are very grateful for all of the medical professionals who have been a part of her journey.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Grenier Haidysz in 1988, and her father, Stanley Haidysz in 1973. She is survived by her four sons, Shawn Boynton and his wife Dessa of Herndon, Va., Todd Boynton and his wife Kelly of Roseville Calif., Kelly Boynton and his wife Barbara of Biddeford, and Darren Boynton and his wife Nichole of Saco; nine grandchildren, Patrick Boynton, Joshua Boynton, Jessica Boynton, Matthew Boynton, Aaron Boynton, Austin Boynton, Adam Boynton, Kori Bodnar and Jaymi Boynton. A grave side service will be held later in the spring.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to the Maine Cancer Society by pasting this link to your browser or on Darren’s Facebook page.

https://mainecancer.donordrive.com/campaign/In-memory-of-Pauline-J–Haidysz

﻿

Guest Book