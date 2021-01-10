FT. MEYERS, Fla. – Alvin Saltz passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 2, 2021 in Ft. Myers, Fla. after a brief illness. Al was born in the Brownsville section of

Brooklyn, N.Y. on Dec. 12, 1929, the son of Isadore and Bessie Saltz. He was the youngest sibling in the family with an older sister Sylvia, and cousin Mildred, who was for all purposes a sister to him. He attended Tilden High School and went on to Brooklyn College where he majored in history.

While in college, he met the love of his life, Adrienne, on a blind date, and both fell in love. In 1951 he found himself drafted into the Korean War, and the two put off marriage until his return. With college cut short,

he was sent to Camp Pickett where he was trained in demolitions along with nine other soldiers before shipping out to Korea. By fate, he was promoted to corporal and assigned to a supply depot in Pusan (now Busan) for the remainder of his military time overseas. He was one of two men that returned home from his group within the 55th Regimen.

Upon returning from the war in 1953, he married his love Adrienne, and he matriculated to Fordham University in the Bronx, where he would graduate with a pharmacy degree in 1957. Initially, he worked at a pharmacy in the Times Square area of Manhattan. In the spring of 1958, he and Adrienne decided on a whim to move to Portland as there

was a pharmacy position available at Hay’s Drug Store on Congress Street. After working there for almost a year, they missed not being closer to family, friends, and the City. He applied and was offered a job as a pharmacist in Greenwich, Conn.

While still living in Portland and preparing for their new lives, an “80-year-old pharmacist” called and “made him an offer” to stay. Stay they did, as they acquired Rexall Pharmacy, later named Barry Pharmacy, at Morrell’s Corner Forest Avenue in 1959.

Adrienne and Al had three sons, Barry, Michael and Jeffrey, and had a wonderful life together. In 1971 they built and opened a new pharmacy on Stevens Avenue in the same area of Morrell’s Corner. Just two years later, cancer sadly took Adrienne’s life at 38 years of age.

Al retired from pharmacy in 1988 and sold his business to Hannaford. The building and land were later gifted to the University of New England in both Adrienne’s and his honor.

In his later years of work, he met Joan Cosgrove and eventually married and moved to Ft. Myers, Fla. They were snow-birds until 2010 when they became permanent Florida residents. In the same year Joan was afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease and was placed in a nursing home. Al faithfully visited her every day for nearly 10 years until he gave up driving, his age caught up with him, and was not able to see her as regularly.

It was only until his recent hospitalization that he stopped going altogether. Regretfully, Joan passed away three months ago on Oct. 4, 2020.

Al is survived by his sister of 99 years, Sylvia Seidman of Henderson, Nev.; his son, Barry Saltz, daughter-in-law, Lori of Scarborough, grandsons Adam of Scarborough and Mason of San Francisco; son, Michael Saltz, daughter-in-law Suzanne of Bakersfield, Calif., grandson Jonathan of New York City, granddaughter Adrienne of Seattle; and son, Jeffrey Saltz, daughter-in-law Darlene and granddaughter Alyssa of York.

Arrangements entrusted to Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

We would like to thank the kind and emotionally supportive staff at the Gulf Coast Skilled Nursing Unit, Villa Palms Senior Living, and Hope Hospice in Ft. Myers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that you make a contribution to the charity of your choice.

