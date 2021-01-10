SACO – It’s with great sadness that I share with you Ken’s peaceful passing at home on Dec. 23, 2020 with loving family by his side. His long, hard fought battle with esophageal cancer has ended.

Ken’s ready smile, helping hand and gentle manner will always be remembered. Ken touched so many lives. He was born Feb. 19, 1942 in Gardiner, the son of the late Leon O. Goodwin and Ada M. Goodwin.

A graduate of Gardiner High School class of 1960, Ken held careers in banking, insurance, and hospital administration, advancing to administrator/CEO of Sebasticook Hospital in Pittsfield and Millinocket Community Hospital. He ended his career in construction safety and management on various projects in Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire.

Ken enjoyed life to its fullest. He and Sandi could be found kayaking the coasts of Maine and Florida or climbing mountains whenever they could.

Ken loved his family and many friends. He had an outgoing personality with always a smile on his face.

He is survived by his wife, Sandi Gomez of Saco; son, Jeff Goodwin and his wife Karen of Herndon, Va., daughter, Kristi Goodwin of Anchorage, Alaska; brother, Richard Goodwin and his wife Peggy of Augusta; stepdaughter, Heather Stringer of Casco, stepson, David Shepard and his wife Kim of Naples, Fla.; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Hospice for their care during the last few days of Ken’s life.

There will be a celebration of Ken’s life later this summer or fall. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Saco is entrusted with his arrangements.

Donations in his memory may be made to the

Cancer Community Center,

778 Main St., Suite 7,

South Portland, ME 04106.

