WESTBROOK – Doris A. Archibald, 88, formerly of Westbrook, passed away on Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021 at the Barron Center with the dedicated nursing staff by her side.She was born in Lubec on June 25, 1933 a daughter of Dean and Gertrude (Mahar) Thistlewood.Doris grew up in Portland and attended local schools.She met her beloved husband of 68 years Herbert Archibald in Portland and together they raised eight children.Doris was a CNA for many years at Seaside Nursing Home.In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and collecting dolls.Doris was predeceased by her parents and stepmother Della; her husband, Herbert; two daughters, Cheryl A. Willette and Shelley M. Huckins; and a grandson, Shawn Archibald; two brothers, Ernest and Russell Thistlewood, three sisters, Lorna, Annie and Shirley.Surviving are six sons, Ernest R. and wife Phyllis of Alabama, Herbert E. and wife Nancy of Portland, Philip H. and wife April of Westbrook, James D. of Westbrook, Steven A. and Fiancé Kim of Windham, John J. and wife Ruth of Old Orchard; two sisters, Bessie Kelley and husband Leroy and Florence Lank both of Lubec. She is also survived by many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff at the Barron Center for making Doris’s final journey a peaceful one.At her request there will be no services.To View Doris’s guestbook or to leave an online condolence please visit http://www.coastalcremationservices.com.

