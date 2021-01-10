PORTLAND – Kasmer A. “Skip” Stacki Jr., 80, died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at his home following a long illness.

Skip was born in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 1940 the son of the late Kasmer A. Stacki Sr. and F. Louise (Wheeler) Stacki. He grew up in Portsmouth, N.H. and graduated from Portsmouth High School in the class of 1958. He continued his education at the New Hampshire College of Accounting and Finance and then served in the United States Coast Guard Reserves.

Skip was employed at several IGA stores and later at Shaw’s Supermarket and Puffin Stop Mobile in Portland for several years until ill health forced him to retire. He fought a valiant battle against many illnesses in the years that followed and never complained.

Skip was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Council #2219, past Grand Knight, and worked on many fund raising events for the council. He also served as an usher at the former St. Patrick’s Church and served on the Parish Council.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Thomas Ryan, Dr. Christian Thomas, Dr. Michael Kleinman and all of the medical professionals who took wonderful care of him. A special thank you to Dr. Peter Gordon, retired, who was Skip’s primary care doctor for many years and to the staff at Turning Point, especially Alice Doyle and Martha Lavertu.

Skip was predeceased by an infant daughter, Jennifer Ann. He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Flaherty) Stacki of Portland; two sons, Matthew and his wife Karen Stacki of Westbrook, Jason and his wife Elizabeth Stacki of Rhode Island; grandchildren, Matthew Jr., Hayden, Conner, Alec, Julia, Alyssa, Erica and Sarah and their families; a brother, Richard Stacki and his daughter, Sarah both of Cape Elizabeth; a sister, Sandra Stacki and her husband, Charles Dadds and their children, Nathaniel and Katrina all of Long Island, N.Y.; many cousins.

At the family’s request, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Skip’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Skip’s memory to:

Turning Point Cardiac Rehabilitation,

96 Campus Dr.,

Scarborough, ME 04074

or the charity of one’s choice.

