STANDISH – Dennis “Denny” Klimko, 70, of Standish passed away on Jan. 5, 2021.

They say the measure of a man is in the lives he’s touched. Denny was a private and humble soul. He enjoyed the most simple pleasures of life: cooking for his family, enjoying his beautiful home with his adored wife, watching golf, learning about history, and heading to the mountains for peace of mind.

Denny was selfless and grateful for everything he had, and he wished the very best for everyone around him. He was grounded, and his advice and perspective were something you could always count on. He believed that everyone had a story to tell, and talking with people came naturally to him. His attention and ability to listen to every word made you feel like you were the only person that mattered. If you were lucky enough to be close to him, you were privy to his sharp and witty sense of humor.

The love that Denny had for his wife, children, and grandchildren was second to none. You could always find him on the floor playing and creating a world full of imagination, music, and whimsy. His grandchildren were the light in his life and they were blessed to get the softest parts of him. His greatest pride was in the family he leaves behind. He was a true family man.

The loss we feel cannot be measured by anything other than the sorrow which is equal to our love for him.

To express condolences or to participate in Denny’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

﻿

Guest Book