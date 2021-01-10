SOUTH PORTLAND – Mel was born in Falmouth to Harry Goodwin Brink and Ruth Sterns Brink on Sept. 20, 1924. His early life was spent on his family’s farm in Falmouth with his four brothers and two sisters; there, he gained an early appreciation for a good hard day’s work and learned the benefits of meeting each day with a positive attitude. His lifelong mantra was “I’m happy, I’m healthy, and I feel good!”

During World War II, Mel proudly served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S Jenks where he worked as a pipe fitter (he also may have run a black jack game or two out of the laundry room on the ship), dutifully sending his earnings home to his mother. A few years later, on Oct. 15, 1948, Mel married the love of his life, Marilyn Frances Lund. The pair met when Marilyn was just five years old in the one room school house in Falmouth, though they did not disclose their mutual crush until many years later. The pair were married for 62 happy years.

Mel was an entrepreneur with many talents. Always a salesman, he first owned a wholesale meat market on Market Street in Portland. After that, Mel and Marilyn ran “Kaye’s Diner” of Freeport for a number of years. Mel and Marilyn loved their house on Sebago Lake which was always full of people. Mel would continue being a self-employed salesman until retirement when he ran an automotive battery repair business out of his garage. Many knew him as “Mr. Battery.”

While Mel’s interests were many, he had a particular fascination for astronomy and the outer workings of the universe. He maintained a voracious appetite for knowledge, and read a book a week well into his nineties. Mel loved nature, was an avid bird watcher, and also enjoyed hunting and long walks in the sunshine. He was a jovial, strong character whose needs were simple: a reliable pair of suspenders, a glass of scotch on the rocks (two fingers), good food, and better company. Nothing delighted him more, though, than a good story and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Jean Fickett and her husband Robert Willard Fickett, III of South Paris, and his son Clifton Brink and his wife Ellen Conley Brink of Standish. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Amanda Lynn Fickett, Jacob Merrill Brink, Andrew John Edgar Fickett, and Marilyn Pearl Harmon; as well as three (soon-to-be four) great-grandchildren.

His adoring family hope to pass on his message to all: “you’ve got to laugh—you’ve got to enjoy!” Mel enjoyed every minute.

A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the spring.

