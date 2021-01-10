SACO – Elizabeth Levis Geisenhainer, 101, a longtime resident of Concord and Mashpee, Mass. and Stuart, Fla., passed away at the The Inn at Atlantic Heights in Saco on Dec. 31, 2020. Mrs. Geisenhainer was born April 13, 1919, in Bronx, N.Y., the daughter of Anna Maynes and Robert Levis. She was raised in Union City, N.J. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Upsala College in East Orange, N.J.

In her 20s, Elizabeth worked as an executive secretary for the National Oil Company in Buffalo, N.Y., taught at the Bryant and Stratton Business School, and married her high school sweetheart, Walter George Geisenhainer, with whom she had two children.

In her 30s and 40s she and Walter got both children through high school. Betty was fully engaged in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the Trinitarian Congregational Church choir and various kitchen committees, and the community through the Concord Garden Club, Town Rummage Sale, and many other volunteer efforts. She was a longtime volunteer with the TriCon Gift Shop in Concord’s historic Wright’s Tavern, which was run by a committee of her church. Betty also directed the marketing efforts for Walter’s business, Brodie Industrial Trucks in Woburn, Mass.

In her 50s and 60s Elizabeth became a global traveler visiting Mainland China, Hong Kong, Africa, Europe, and Russia. She traveled across the United States and Canada by car on multiple occasions. She particularly enjoyed cruises on the Cunard Lines’ Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary. It was during those travels that she collected an array of beautiful paintings, which were always proudly displayed in her home, making it warm and vibrant.

Elizabeth was an amazing cook who passed along many treasured recipes to family and friends. She also had a passion for trying new restaurants and was especially fond of Chinese cuisine. She had a deep love of reading, particularly mysteries and “cozies” that included recipes. Betty was an avid, lifelong reader of newspapers. She followed TV news from its inception. Near the end of her life she could still comment on the relative skills of all the news anchors and meteorologists she followed over the years.

Delicious food and gracious entertaining were rituals of affection that Elizabeth practiced with delight. Friends were always welcomed and always well fed. Above all, her dedication to family and generosity to those she loved was unparalleled.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Walter G. Geisenhainer (1994); her son and daughter-in-law, Robert G. Geisenhainer (2018) and Rachelle C. Geisenhainer (2011); her brother-in-law, George F. Geisenhainer (2014); and several dear friends, Ruth, Rosemary, Margi, Jane, Doris, Grace, Dorothy and Emma.

Survivors include a daughter and her life-partner, Gail R. Geisenhainer and Celeste DeRoche of Springvale; two grandchildren and their spouses, Douglas A. Bolduc and Karin B. Holly of Weilheim, Germany and Christopher W. and Kimberly A. Bolduc of Amherst, N.H.; and two great-grandchildren, Zachary and Elaina Bolduc of Amherst, N.H.

Interment will be at the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord, Mass. in a private ceremony.

Notes to the family may be sent ℅ Gail Geisenhainer, 147 Sunset Rd., Springvale, ME 04083.

To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: http://www.concordfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to MAINE NEEDS, http://www.maineneeds.org (also on FB), a grassroots organization powered by volunteers and exceptionally effective at delivering real help to meet the basic material needs of people in this time of pandemic and poverty. Non-material donation info is on their Home page at ‘Donate’ button.

