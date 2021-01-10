ALTOONA, Pa. – Patricia Lee Mathews Robinson, 79, died on Dec. 9, 2020, of COVID-19 in Altoona, Pa. She was born on April 20, 1941, in Pittsburgh.After she and her husband retired from The Salvation Army and their ministries in The Church of God, they joined their daughter, Lee, and her husband in Yarmouth, Maine. After her husband’s death in 2003, Pat returned to Pennsylvania in 2010, where she resided in an assisted-living facility.People who knew Pat told many stories about her helpfulness and caring concerning friends, family members, and strangers. Her family members related how she still loved them sincerely however their lives deviated from the faith. Ellen talked about how her husband and her parents stood watch for days at the hospital after she nearly died during her second caesarean section in 1996, and she was a constant comfort to Ellen during her recent health problems. Pat did see her three great-grandchildren from Maine in 2019.Pat is survived by her children, Ellen Robinson of Lewiston, John Robinson Jr., and Lynn Robinson Bartko; her granddaughters, Emily Pryor of Brunswick and AnnDrew Pryor of Augusta, Jody Kluskiewicz, and Sarah Walt; and great-grandchildren, including Eliana, Kassia, and Emilia Robinson of Brunswick. She was predeceased by her spouse, John William Robinson; her daughter, Lee Robinson Storms (pictured); and her granddaughter, Jennifer Robinson.Her burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Yarmouth, in May. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to The Riverside Cemetery Association.

