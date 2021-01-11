Simple Science works! I was thrilled to read the article in the Portland Press Herald by Lindsay Tice (Jan. 1), reporting the amazingly low numbers of influenza cases in Maine. So far, this year there have been only 47 cases reported, compared to the 919 cases during the same period of time last year, representing a 95 percent reduction in occurrence of a highly transmissible viral disease!
The significance of this is far reaching! It means that we, as citizens of Maine, are doing what we should to slow the spread of airborne illness. Simple measures (e.g. immunization, masking and social distancing) are working! This data can be transposed to the spread of COVID-19.
Hypothetically, if we had not taken the CDC’s advice seriously, the results would have been disastrous with twenty times the cases; 484,020 cases versus 24,201 and 6,940 deaths versus 347! Imagine how much better it will be with widespread immunization.
Thank you Gov. Mills, Dr. Shah, all the health care workers, and all the people of Maine who are doing the right thing. Go Maine!
William Frank, MD
Sanford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland school goes remote after COVID outbreak
-
Nation & World
Trump to honor Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom
-
Nation & World
Video shows Capitol mob dragging a police officer down stairs. One rioter beat the officer with an American flag pole.
-
Nation & World
PGA Championship leaving Trump National in ’22 tournament
-
Do This
Live Music Lineup: Stream sounds of winter, flute music and jazz
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.