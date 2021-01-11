Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  1/19  6 p.m.  School Committee

Wed.  1/20  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Thur.  1/21  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  1/14  5 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission – Trails Subcommittee

Tues.  1/19  6 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  1/19  7 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting

Wed.  1/20  5 p.m.  Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Wed.  1/20  6:30 p.m.  Prince Memorial Library Advisory Board

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  1/14  6:30 p.m.  Budget Committee Presentation

Tues.  1/19  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Budget Recommendations

Thur.  1/21  6:30 p.m.  Budget Committee Budget Recommendations

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Fri.  1/15  8 a.m.  Town Council Mid-Year Work Plan Review

Wed.  1/20  7 p.m.  Forum: Route 1 North

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  1/14  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

Tues.  1/19  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  1/20  6 p.m.  Project Review Board

Wed.  1/20  7 p.m.  Sewer District Board of Trustees

Thur.  1/21  7:30 a.m.  Active Living Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  1/14  7 p.m.  Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee

Mon.  1/18  6:30 p.m.  Solar Research Committee

Tues.  1/19  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Workshop

Tues.  1/19  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Meeting

Wed.  1/20  6 p.m.  Budget Committee

Thur.  1/21  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  1/14  7 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals Public Hearing

Tues.  1/19  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Wed.  1/20  6 p.m.  Planning Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  1/14  5 p.m.  School Building Committee

Thur.  1/14  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  1/14  7 p.m.  School Committee

Tues.  1/19  8:30 a.m.  School Finance Committee

Wed.  1/20  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Wed.  1/20  6:30 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Thur.  1/21  7 p.m.  Town Council

