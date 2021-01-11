Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 1/19 6 p.m. School Committee
Wed. 1/20 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Thur. 1/21 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 1/14 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission – Trails Subcommittee
Tues. 1/19 6 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 1/19 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting
Wed. 1/20 5 p.m. Farmland Assessment Subcommittee
Wed. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Prince Memorial Library Advisory Board
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 1/14 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee Presentation
Tues. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Budget Recommendations
Thur. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee Budget Recommendations
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Fri. 1/15 8 a.m. Town Council Mid-Year Work Plan Review
Wed. 1/20 7 p.m. Forum: Route 1 North
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 1/14 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission
Tues. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 1/20 6 p.m. Project Review Board
Wed. 1/20 7 p.m. Sewer District Board of Trustees
Thur. 1/21 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee
Mon. 1/18 6:30 p.m. Solar Research Committee
Tues. 1/19 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop
Tues. 1/19 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting
Wed. 1/20 6 p.m. Budget Committee
Thur. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Public Hearing
Tues. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Wed. 1/20 6 p.m. Planning Board
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 1/14 5 p.m. School Building Committee
Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. School Committee
Tues. 1/19 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee
Wed. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee
Wed. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee
Thur. 1/21 7 p.m. Town Council
