Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues. 1/19 6 p.m. School Committee

Wed. 1/20 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Thur. 1/21 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 1/14 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission – Trails Subcommittee

Tues. 1/19 6 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Tues. 1/19 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting

Wed. 1/20 5 p.m. Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Wed. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Prince Memorial Library Advisory Board

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 1/14 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee Presentation

Tues. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Budget Recommendations

Thur. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee Budget Recommendations

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Fri. 1/15 8 a.m. Town Council Mid-Year Work Plan Review

Wed. 1/20 7 p.m. Forum: Route 1 North

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 1/14 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission

Tues. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 1/20 6 p.m. Project Review Board

Wed. 1/20 7 p.m. Sewer District Board of Trustees

Thur. 1/21 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee

Mon. 1/18 6:30 p.m. Solar Research Committee

Tues. 1/19 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop

Tues. 1/19 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting

Wed. 1/20 6 p.m. Budget Committee

Thur. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Public Hearing

Tues. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Wed. 1/20 6 p.m. Planning Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 1/14 5 p.m. School Building Committee

Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. School Committee

Tues. 1/19 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee

Wed. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee

Wed. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Thur. 1/21 7 p.m. Town Council

