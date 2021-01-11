With all that is facing our country, I find it hard to believe that a state flag change is even under consideration.

I read recently that vexillologists believe that simple is better. I’d like to remind you all that the five-starred red flag of Communist China, the hammer and sickle of the USSR and the star and crescent – representing the former Ottoman Empire and now the ideology of Islam – are all simple in design.

My hope is that you do not continue to push for the bland 1901-1909 version and leave the current flag alone. The symbols in the present design are far more interesting and representative of our state.

Thank you for your consideration.

Frank Thiboutot

Cumberland

