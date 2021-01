BUXTON – Stephen M. Van Norden, 55, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Jan. 15 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd., Buxton. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions and mask wearing inside and outside the funeral home. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com

