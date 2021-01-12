Paul Alan Hamilton 1948 – 2020 WEST BATH – It is with a heavy heart that the family of Paul Alan Hamilton announces his death. He fought and won many battles, but lost his battle against COVID-19 on Dec. 31, 2020. The supportive Mid Coast ICU staff made it possible for family members to be with Paul during his final hours. They also made it possible for his daughter, Nicole, and his best friend, Susan Lamb, to communicate with him via live video. Paul was born in Portland on June 4, 1948 to Jay G. Hamilton Jr. and Nellie Perry Hamilton. He spent his childhood helping on the family farm and working on his father’s milk route. He spent a large part of his summer at his grandfather’s cottage on New Meadows River. Paul was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of Company D, 1st Battalion 6th Infantry, Americal Division. He was a Bronze Star with “V” Device, Army Commendation Medal with OLC, and Purple Heart recipient. His fellow soldiers have expressed their sadness for our loss. Several have informed us that Paul’s quick actions and bravery were the reason they left Vietnam alive. Paul received a battlefield promotion to sergeant on August 18, 1970, when he was wounded. An excerpt from the award reads, “During the lengthy battle, he refused medical treatment or evacuation until the enemy had been routed and all his injured comrades had been extracted. Through his timely and courageous actions, he contributed to the safe withdrawal of his fellow soldiers and served as an inspiration to his entire unit.” His experiences in Vietnam altered his life forever. He suffered from PTSD and substance abuse for many years. Paul had a distinguished boxing career. He won 20 of his 22 professional matches. His speed and grace in the ring were a sight to behold. He was employed by Wright-Pierce as a surveyor. He also worked as an industrial and commercial surveyor on union jobs. Paul attended Brunswick High School. After the army he attended William and Mary and the University of Southern Maine. He was a lifelong scholar. He possessed a prodigious vocabulary and a retentive mind. If he read it he remembered it. Paul and his brother, Ronald, vacationed together in Hawaii. Paul enjoyed beach life, surfing and sightseeing. He owned an extensive collection of Hawaiian shirts, and dreamed of vacationing in Hawaii again. He was accomplished at cribbage, scrabble, backgammon, pool, cross country skiing, fishing, boating and gardening. He never missed a Jeopardy episode. Paul was able to complete the New York crossword puzzle in ink. He possessed a quick mind and a quick temper. He passed his fearless approach to life to his daughter, Nicole. She, like her father, is never dull. Paul was predeceased by brothers, John P. Hamilton, Ronald D. Hamilton and Wayne M. Hamilton. He is survived by brothers, Jay G. Hamilton III, Edward Hamilton and his wife Suzanne, and Randall Hamilton and his wife Elizabeth. He also leaves behind sisters, Carol Durgin and Martha Hamilton, all of Brunswick. He loved his nieces and nephews and they loved him. He taught them all to speak Donald Duck. Paul’s family would like to thank the Mid Coast Hospital ICU doctors and nurses. We appreciate the excellent care Paul received and the compassion extended to his family. In closing his family would like to say, “We admired his bravery and amazing intelligence. We didn’t always understand him, but we always loved him.” A graveside service will be held at Grover Cemetery, Woolwich, in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul’s name to: Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 3415 Augusta, ME 04330

