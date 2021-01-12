BIDDEFORD – Vivian M. Daignault Larochelle, 93, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. She was born on June 11, 1927, to the late Alexandre and Alexina (Boudreau) DesRoberts of Biddeford.

On Nov. 24, 1946, Vivian was united in marriage with Marcel Daignault at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Biddeford. Together they raised their daughter, Priscille, and went on to run their family business, Daignault’s Electric. Following the passing of her husband in 1995, Vivian met Renald P. Larochelle, and they wed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in 1997.

Throughout her life, Vivian was known for her crafting skills, and enjoyed working on different projects in her free time. She also loved playing Bridge and could often be found with her Bridge Club at the AMTRAK Station.

Along with her parents and first husband, Marcel Daignault, Vivian is preceded in death by her second husband, Renald P. Larochelle; grandson, Bryan Bilodeau; and siblings, Jean DesRoberts, Gilberte Brochu, and Joan Cote.

She is survived by her daughter, Priscille Bilodeau (Richard) of Saco; brother, Raymond DesRoberts of Lyman, brother-in-law, Roger Cote of Nashua, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 safety, the family will have a private funeral service with burial to follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. Hope Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with her care.

To share condolences with the family, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

American Red Cross

2401 Congress St.,

Portland, ME 04102.

