SCARBOROUGH – Thomas John Smaha passed away on Jan. 7, 2021 from natural causes at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Tom’s warmth, kindness, concern for others and humor were shining to the very end. He lived his life to the fullest.

Tom was born in Portland on Oct. 3, 1943, the son of John and Agnes (Lahood) Smaha. He spent the first years of his life growing up in Portland. Tom graduated from Deering High School and attended North Yarmouth Academy. He went on to college at the University of Southern Maine in Portland and graduated from the University of Maine, Orono in 1966, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, with a B.S. degree in Business. It was at UMO where he met his wife of 54 years, Mary Kathleen Doe.

After graduation, Tom spent one year employed at Stop and Shop in Boston before returning to Maine and going to work for his father in the family grocery business, Legion Square Supermarket. He took over the business in 1969 which he successfully operated until his retirement in 2012.

Tom was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather as well as a fine and decent man. Over the years to the present, he spent hours doing what he loved most – interacting with family, employees, customers, and friends. His time and efforts were spent on others. He was the president of the Maine State Grocers Association for six years, a member of the Waterfront Marketplace Association in South Portland, and served on several committees, both civic and educational, in South Portland and Scarborough. His love of community and reaching out to others was admired by all.

Throughout his lifetime, Tom enjoyed his hobbies which included spending time with his children and grandchildren, traveling, and cruising the coast on his boat with his wife, family members, and friends. He loved all sports, especially the Patriots, Bruins and Red Sox.

Besides his wife, Mary, he is survived by four children, Jennifer Lynn Golden and her husband Paul of Hebron, Conn., Cynthia Mary Abbe and her husband Curtis of Westbrook, Catherine Ann Murray and her husband Matthew of Scarborough, and Andrew Thomas Smaha and his wife Danielle of Yarmouth. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Emily and Ryan Murray, Danielle Golden, Cameron Abbe, and Samantha, William, and Avery Smaha; as well as three nieces, two nephews; and his sister, Jacqueline S. Callan and husband Robert of Dover, N.H., and brother, Kenneth and wife Roberta of Falmouth.

Tom will be lovingly remembered and missed by his family. To protect the safety of all, a small private family service will take place on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. To view the live stream of the service, go to:www.ConroyTullyWalker.com/Facebook. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Tom’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

To honor Tom’s memory, please consider a donation to

The New England Cancer Specialists,

100 Campus Drive, Suite 108,

Scarborough, ME 04074

and/or

Fresenius Kidney Care Freedom Center,

1600 Congress St., Suite C,

Portland, ME 04102.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous