KENNEBUNK – Janet Hames Crook, 83, of Kennebunk, Jan. 9, 2021, from COVID-19 complications at SMHC in Biddeford. Janet was born in Boston on June 16, 1937 to John F and Sadie (McLeod) Hames. Janet, who wanted to be a nurse since she was 7, graduated from Dorchester (Mass.) High School, Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing and Saint Joseph’s College. Retired from pediatric and rehabilitation nursing,, she had worked for Massachusetts General Hospital, University of Philadelphia Hospital, Norwood (Mass.) Hospital, Webber Hospital, Goodall Hospital, Morningstar (Occupational Nurse), Specialing, and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Portland and Dover. She loved nursing, especially working with children.

Service-minded, she volunteered with Kennebunk Public Health, and was active with Sea Road Church in Kennebunk, especially co-leading the high school youth group when her children were teenagers. After retiring she volunteered at the Root Cellar Ministry in Portland doing crafts for six years with children in the after school program.

She went on two mission trips, one with her husband Dave to Central Africa (Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Burundi) and the other to the Dominican Republic. Janet and Dave were concerned about the poor and continued to be active with groups in Maine and Africa helping the poor, including widows in Central Africa. Janet and Dave also enjoyed spending two or three months of the winter in Arizona.

In retirement, she enjoyed her grandchildren and her many crafts. She enjoyed knitting but loved rug hooking, making many rugs and participating in many rug hooking groups over the years, most recently via Zoom. She coordinated the Cumberland Fair Rug Hooking Demonstrators for several years.

She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, David, in 2018; and her son, Jonathan.

She is survived by daughter, Kimberly Crook, daughter-in-law, Kathryn Crook and her daughter, granddaughter Grace Crook, all of Kennebunk; and son, Daniel Crook, his wife Suree, and their son, grandson Tyler of Arundel.

One of her last wishes was that the nurses who cared for her in her final week at SMHC be thanked for their excellent care. They were with her when she died, for which her family is very grateful.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, Saco.

Condolences maybe be posted to http://www.dcpate.com.

Janet wished memorial gifts to go to

COS Food Pantry of

Kennebunk (Church Outreach Services)

P.O. Box 1175,

Kennebunk, ME 04043

(207) 604-0445 or

Sea Road Church Youth Ministry

P.O. Box 236

Kennebunk, ME 04043

