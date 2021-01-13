GARDINER – Kim E. Larsen, 65, of Gardiner, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021.

Kim is predeceased by her parents, Elaine and Emil Larsen and is survived by her sisters, Gail, Sharon, Pamela, and her brother, Lars. She is also survived by her long-time friend, Michael of Farmingdale.

Kim was creative and particularly enjoyed drawing. She was also an avid animal lover, and was lovingly devoted to her cat, Lily. Kim’s relationship with the Lord and her church family provided her great joy and peace, especially in her final days.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kim’s memory to:

Faith Christian Church

280 Brunswick Ave.

Gardiner, ME 04345

where Kim was an active and devoted member.

