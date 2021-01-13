Marline “Mar” M. Gilliam 1948 – 2021 PHIPPSBURG – Marline “Mar” M. Gilliam, 72, of Lavery Lane passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Hartland on Sept. 20, 1948, a daughter of Oral B. and Eva Mae (Tuttle) Corson. She graduated from Winthrop High School and moved to Bath. On Dec. 9, 1967 she married Donald H. Gilliam. Mar was employed at Arbach Shoe in Bath, the Children’s Home in Bath as a cook and Joe’s Market in Bath as a clerk and cook. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Smith-Tobey Post in Bath. She enjoyed reading, cooking, boating, gardening, riding motorcycle with her husband and especially spending time with family and grandchildren. She was predeceased by two daughters, Rose Marie Gilliam and Angela Lee Gilliam; and one brother, Cyris Corson. She is survived by her husband, Donald “Doe Doe/ Dode” H. Gilliam of Sebasco Estates; two daughters, Jo Anne Mesplay and her husband Todd of Woolwich and Heather Gilliam and her partner Don Koehling Jr. of Phippsburg; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Sebasco Estates Nazarene Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to Phippsburg Fire and Rescue P.O. Box 83 Phippsburg, ME 04562

