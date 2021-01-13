BIDDEFORD – Lorraine Bernier Labbe, 88, passed away Jan. 7, 2021 after a brief illness and a decades long battle with dementia. She was born in Biddeford on June 28, 1932 to Arthur and Marie-Jeanne Lariviere Bernier.

She was educated in local schools, and was employed by Pepperell Manufacturing and Biddeford Textile in Biddeford for many years.

Lorraine loved spending time with friends and family. She enjoyed listening to music and attending dances with friends. Lorraine was an avid bowler, and a skilled seamstress. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles for many years.

She was predeceased by one brother, Arthur A. Bernier, and a sister, Rose Arel.

She is survived by her sons, Norman Ruck, and Phillip Labbe and his wife Doreen. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Wade Ruck, Lance Ruck, Kevin Labbe, and Kathleen Labbe; as well as three great-grandchildren, Karissa Ruck, Cody Ruck, and Connor Labbe; great-great-grandson, Korbin Lavoie; a brother, Louis J. Arel and his wife

Jackie, two sisters, Doris Marshall and Gertrude Nadeau; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff, nurses, and Dr. Berman at Seal Rock Healthcare, for the care they provided Lorraine over the last years.

No funeral or service will be held per her wishes.

