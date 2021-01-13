SOUTH PORTLAND – Richard Clarence Campbell, 89, of Washington Avenue, died peacefully on Jan. 8, 2021 at Maine Medical Center following a brief illness.

Richard was born in Portland on March 5, 1931, the son of the late Joseph Edmund. and Mary Elizabeth (Williams) Campbell. He was the youngest of six children, a devoted son, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Born during the Great Depression, Richard grew up helping his family by picking vegetables, gathering coal and scrap metal to earn a quarter, and fishing in Casco Bay, which his mother used for their meals. First working for Casco Bay Lines when he was 15, at age 16 he shipped out with the Merchant Marines on an oil tanker to Venezuela. The following year, Richard enlisted in the United States Army, and went to Fort Belvoir Engineer School and then to Guam and Saipan.

Returning to the States, Richard was stationed at White Sands, N.M. where V-2 rockets were being tested. When the Korean War broke out, the Army reactivated the Airborne Rangers at Fort Benning, Ga. Richard enlisted and after completing training went to Korea. He was a proud member of Company E. 17th Infantry Regiment 7th Division during the war, seeing action in the Battle of Triangle Hill, the Battle of Chosin Reservoir and other battles. When he returned stateside, Richard was assigned to a small freighter to teach seamen, as the Army had a small fleet. Richard came back to Maine at the age of 21. He formed deep and lasting bonds with his fellow Rangers and enjoyed Ranger reunions and meeting younger Rangers throughout his life.

Richard met Angela Lucarelli, “the love of his life,” in 1954, and they married on June 26, 1954 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. Together they bought a house, raised their two daughters, and filled their home with memories, pets, and souvenirs from their many family trips. For years, Richard and Angela lived next door to Angela’s sister and mother, and enjoyed many holidays, cookouts and pool parties with their loving extended family.

Beginning in the 1950s, Richard worked for Walsh Construction, and on the Texas Towers. Next Richard joined the South Portland Police Department, then returned to Walsh Construction, followed by a long career at General Electric Company. Richard finished out the full-time working years with the State of Maine Armory and Army National Guard. After many years of dedicated service to the Army and the Maine Army National Guard spanning the years of 1948-1990, Richard retired from the military. In retirement, he worked part-time for Dyer Florist and Carvel Plumbing, and completely retired at the age of 70.

Richard was a long-time communicant of Holy Cross Church in South Portland, and was a member of the South Portland VFW Post #832, South Portland Lions Club, and the American Legion Post #22.

Richard was a proud veteran and lifelong student of military history, including his brother’s service in World War II and his grandfather’s service in the Civil War.

In his spare-time, Richard enjoyed playing golf, watching football, helping others, and building and restoring furniture and toys for family and friends. He always had a joke to share, a smile to give, and was constantly whistling a tune. Richard was an avid collector, visiting yard sales and “the dump” for his latest finds.

He loved his dog and cat, making them daily pancake breakfasts, and would often be seen running errands or stopping by Reds with his dog in the back seat. He was never far from a good book, a crossword puzzle, or a comic strip clipped from the newspaper. He met every challenge with faith and grit, and was an unshakeable optimist.

Richard was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Angela M. Campbell; brothers, Lawrence “Buddy”, John, and Joseph “Joe”, Francis “Gene”, a sister, Eileen Dubail.

He is survived by two daughters, Dr. Jennifer Butterworth of Topsham, and Julie and her husband David Conroy of South Portland; four grandchildren, Melanie Conroy and her husband Samuel Ntonme, Melinda Conroy, Katie Conroy and her husband John DiNapoli and Patrick Conroy; three great-grandchildren, Julia, Kim Clare and David Conroy Ntonme.

Richard did not want people to mourn or wear black at his passing, but to celebrate his life.

Visiting hours celebrating Richard’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Following state mandates, and to keep all visitors safe, wearing of masks is mandatory. Prayers will be recited at the Chapel at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16 followed by an 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. To view Richard’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

