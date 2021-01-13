Craig Michael Sidelinger II 1975 – 2021 YPSILANTI, Mich. – Craig Michael Sidelinger II, 45, was called home on Jan. 4, 2021 while his family surrounded him at home after a hard fought battle against colon cancer. Craig was born on July 3, 1975 in Brunswick. Growing up, Craig was fortunate to live many different places including New York, Puerto Rico, New Zealand (as an an exchange student), and finally Michigan where he met his wife, Julie, at Lake Superior State University. Both Craig and Julie graduated from LSSU in 1999 and were married on Feb. 3, 2001. Craig worked for the Ann Arbor Fire Department for 20 years until cancer forced him to take an early retirement in November 2020. In addition to the fire department, Craig was also involved with numerous other community activities such as the Washtenaw County Hazmat Team, CERT, Safety Town, and Citizens Academy to name just a few. He also taught online at Siena Heights University and Schoolcraft College. Together, Craig and Julie spent their time adventure racing, playing hockey, traveling to more than 20 foreign countries, multiple states in the U.S., and hosting several foreign exchange students before having two children of their own, Paulina and Daniel. Being around Craig, there was never a dull moment. He had a crazy, spontaneous sense of humor, a diehard work ethic, and to say he was adventurous was an understatement. He was someone who loved to think outside the box and was confident, although many people often took him to be arrogant before truly getting to know him. Craig is survived by his wife of 20 years, Julie, of Ypsilanti, Mich.; his children, Paulina, 5, Daniel, 2; and Daisy, his Irish Wolfhound. He is also survived by his parents, Craig and Lauri Sidelinger; and his brother, Monroe, also of Ypsilanti, Mich. At this time, there will not be a funeral service. The Ann Arbor Fire Department is planning a memorial ceremony on May 7, 2021. The family is planning a celebration of life in July 2021 at Craig and Julie’s recently completed pole barn on their property in Gaylord, Mich. More information on both dates to be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the American Cancer Society or to Paulina and Daniel’s college fund via https://gofund.me/595ece0f

