Pantry thanks community

To the editor,

The volunteers of the Biddeford Food Pantry would like to express their thanks to the community for its tremendous support of our efforts during this past year. You were there for us when we needed you!

This has been a year like no other, and friends new and old have risen to the challenge to ensure we turn no one away. We have helped to feed 22 percent more families this year, and we could not have done it without the financial support from business, foundations and — most of all — the generous individuals who help keep our doors open. Not only have our donors made it possible to keep our shelves stocked, but their generosity has provided a welcome boost to our spirits during these most difficult days. It is good to know we are all in this together.

We are located at 162 Elm St. in Biddeford. We are open 9 to11 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. All are welcome!

For more information, call 207-282-4771.

Donald R. Bisson

President and Manager

Biddeford Food Pantry

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: