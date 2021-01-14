PHILADELPHIA — Shake Milton scored 31 points and Ben Simmons had 10 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-108 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

The Sixers swept the two-game home set against a Heat team that continues to play with a depleted roster because of COVID-related issues. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sat out, and the Heat were roughed up early by Milton, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 22 points and Gabe Vincent had 21.

RAPTORS 111, HORNETS 108: Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Toronto won in Tampa, Florida.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 22 points, and P.J. Washington had 20 points and 11 rebounds. LaMelo Ball had 14 points and 11 assists as Charlotte played without leading scorer Gordon Heyward, who strained his left hip in Wednesday night’s 104-93 loss to Dallas that ended a four-game winning streak.

ROCKETS 109, SPURS 105: Christian Wood had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and Houston rallied for a win in San Antonio.

Sterling Brown, who took James Harden’s spot in the starting lineup, had 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson scored a career-high 29 points.

