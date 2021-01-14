The Maine Boatbuilders Show will return this year after it was canceled in 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, this time moving to the Portland waterfront.

In recent years, the show was held in March at the Portland Sports Complex on Warren Avenue in Portland. This year it will be held for three days in July at Portland Yacht Services’ new campus beside the Casco Bay Bridge.

Despite holding the show this summer during the pandemic – with state health protocols in place to safely space out booths, displays and patrons – Portland Yacht Services expects to draw as many as 3,000 to 5,000 visitors for the show on July 23-25, according to a press release.

The boat show. now in its 34th year, will feature 100 to 150 displays in the boatyard, in storage buildings, and on the waterfront along Commercial Street, according to the release. Holding the show in Portland Harbor will allow boatbuilders to hold sailing demonstrations on the water.

The displays at the show will be spaced along an 800-foot seawall, an additional 1,500 feet of waterfront property and across the entire 17-acre campus. The show also will feature food trucks and picnic tables with water views.

