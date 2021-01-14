Gary Lewis 1942 – 2021 GARDINER – Gary Lewis passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Glenridge Rehab Center in Augusta after a long illness of Dementia. Gary was born in Wiscasset by his deceased parents, Dorothy and John Lewis. He graduated from Wiscasset High School and attended University of Maine and Central Maine Institute. He retired from Bath Iron Works after many years as a contract manager. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, all sports (especially Red Sox and the Patriots), golfing and bowling. He enjoyed spending winters for many years at Country Aire Village in Zephyrhills, Fla. One of his favorite things to do was having coffee with his buddies at Fairground Cafe in Topsham. He loved and enjoyed his pet dogs. Gary was a member of the First Congregational Church UCC of Wiscasset where he did a lot of volunteering and was a member of many committees. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Steen) and was married for 45 years after only knowing each other two weeks. He is also survived by the following children and their spouses, daughter Sue and Randy; son Shawn; daughter Joy and Kim and twins Riley and Morgan; daughter Lori and Kate and adult child Zoey; daughter Katy and adult children Jacob and Drew. Gary is also survived by two sisters, Dea and spouse Jerry; Corinne and adult children B.J. and Brent and several aunts and uncles and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff at Glenridge and Hospice for the wonderful loving care they all gave Gary in the last year of his life. A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset in the Spring. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous