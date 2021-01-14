HENDERSON, Nev. – Rachel Eva Forbes, 76, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at Henderson Hospital in Henderson, Nev.She was born May 20, 1944, in Portland to Eva and Albert Fredette. She was a graduate of Westbrook High School. Rachel married William Eric Forbes 54 years ago on May 21, 1966, in Westbrook.She worked as a data processor for many years before finding a job in retail allowing her more time to spend with her family and raise their two children. Rachel was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who had a way of making everyone that knew her feel loved.She is survived by her loving husband, Bill; daughter Karen Allen and son-in-law Telford Allen, daughter Kim Gallagher and son-in-law Jeff Gallagher; grandchildren, Garrett Allen, Allison Gallagher-Mulkey, Ashton Allen, and Meredith Gallagher; sister Carol Thuotte, brother-in-law Peter Forbes, sister-in-law Robin Forbes, brother-in-law Jon Forbes, sister-in-law Linda Forbes; along with nieces, Michelle Zinko, Kelley DeCosta, Kristine McDonald, Danielle Egan and nephews, Keith Thuotte, and Sean Forbes. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a contribution in Rachel’s name to either of her favorite charities’ St. Jude Children’s Hospital or The Shriners Hospital.

