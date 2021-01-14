HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Marie Eileen O’Brien, 92, formerly of Eliot, Maine, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021 in Huntsville, Ala. Marie was born in East Rochester, N.Y. on Dec. 4, 1928.

She attended the Eastman School for Dental Hygienists and spent her career as a dental hygienist for Dr. Milkey in Avon, Conn. Marie retired to Eliot, spending over 30 years with a wonderful circle of friends.

In 2019, she moved to an assisted living facility in Huntsville, Ala. to be near her sole surviving son, Joseph Gauthier.

Marie was preceded in death by her son, Michael Gauthier of Lexington, Mass., and daughter, Denise Gauthier of Albuquerque, N.M.

Marie is survived by her sister, Rita Brown of Fairport, N.Y.; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

No services are planned.

