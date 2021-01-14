PORTLAND – It is with a heavy heart that we sadly inform our family and friends of the passing of our beloved Travis James Plummer on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Unfortunately, like many, he was overcome by his long-term relationship with addiction.

Most recently Travis had been doing well, working a steady job in which he took great pride in and always helping a friend or family member in need.

Born in Portland on Oct. 7, 1990, he was a son of Timothy Plummer Sr. and Rebecca Richardson. Travis loved football, basketball and hanging around with the neighborhood children, you could always find him making nothing into something. He looked up to his older brother, had the up most love and respect for his Mama and a very close relationship with his sister. Travis was welcomed into his father’s arms the day he left us. Though shy, he was the life of any party and brought joy to all of our lives.

Predeceased by his father, Timothy Plummer Sr.; and grandparents, Patricia and Joseph Richardson.

He leaves behind his mother, Becky Richardson; brother, Timothy Plummer Jr. and his wife Riss Moody, sister, Tracy Richards and her husband Nick Richards; grandparents, Debbie and Ralph Plummer; nieces and nephews, Emma, Sophia, Anthony and Katherine; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 17, from 3 to 6 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.

Following state mandates, and for the safety of all in attendance, face masks are required.

To share memories or to offer online condolences to the Plummer family please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

