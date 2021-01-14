Theresa R. Parlin 1944 – 2021 NORWAY – Theresa R. Parlin, 76, formerly of Richmond, died on Jan. 6, 2021 at Stevens Memorial Hospital, Norway. She was born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Nov. 30, 1944, the daughter of George and Rita Garneau. Terry previously worked for Cornwall industries in Norway, Health Tex in Brunswick and Shaw’s in Bath. Terry was a auxiliary member of the Norway, Dresden and Richmond fire departments, life member of the Richmond and South Paris Women’s Auxiliary, the South Paris VFW Auxiliary and the 40 and 8. Also, past member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Richmond and current member of St. Catherine’s in Norway. She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Theresa Parlin; sister Rose Delage, brothers Gerard Garneau and Bill Garneau. Terry is survived by her husband of 58 years, Silas W. Parlin of Norway; sons, Bill Parlin and fiance Patti Belanger of Sabattus, David Parlin and wife Shanda of Charleston, and daughter Lisa Parlin Veniot and husband Ken of Pittston; sister, Helen Jacob of Rhode Island; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, Jan. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kincer Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place in the spring, date and time TBA. Arrangements are under the care Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357. In Terry’s memory donations may be made to the American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association 300 5th Ave., Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451

