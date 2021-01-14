Get tracking

Presumpscot Regional Land Trust will house “Winter Animal Tracks,” a family-friendly event that will be held both online and in the field Saturday, Jan. 16, through Sunday, Jan. 24.

Participants, from beginners through experts, will visit land trust preserves during the one-week period, walk the trails, look for tracks and share photos and information about the tracks. The land trust will help to identify the tracks.

“We will also share on our Facebook page any photos and observations — and questions will be answered by Maine Master Naturalist Marion Sprague,” said Executive Director Rachelle Curran Apse. “The land trust will compile a list of all of the different animals whose tracks are seen during the week and share it at the end of the event.”

To participate, register at prlt.org/events. You will be mailed a pocket card of Greater Portland animals tracks to get you started.

COVID-19 update

The Maine CDC reports that there have been 726 probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19 through Jan. 3 in Westbrook. The cases represent 3.67$ of Westbrook’s population of 19,778.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: